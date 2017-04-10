MOTORSPORT: Highs and lows for Ryhall racer Barnes

It was a mixed weekend for Ryhall driver Anthony Barnes when racing at Snetterton.

The Team Parker racer made his debut in the elite Caterham 420R series at the Norfolk circuit and the 2016 Caterham Tracksport Champion had high hopes of doing well after finishing second in the McMillan Inter 7 Series at Silverstone GP the week before.

However, an indifferent qualifying session saw Barnes start from 14th on a grid of 28 for Race 1 on Saturday (April 8). A spinning Caterham in front of him at Palmers (turn 3) meant Barnes was left with nowhere to go and the impact damaged his radiator and front suspension leading to an exceptionally early retirement.

Yesterday saw Barnes determined to show what he could do in Race 2. Starting last on the grid in position 28 with an elite field of Caterham Racing drivers did not seem to faze him and soon he was tearing through the field.

By the end of the 30-minute race, he had managed to progress from 28th to 10th and was within nine seconds of the lead group.

It was a fine achievement and hopefully one he can build on as the series moves on to the iconic Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium on May 13 and 14.

Highlights of Barnes’ races at Snetterton will be shown on Motors TV on Monday April 17 at approximately 1pm.