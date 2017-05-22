MOTORSPORT: Double delight for Dibden

Peterborough’s Ashley Dibden enjoyed a successful Brands Hatch meeting at the weekend (May 20/21) and extended his Monoposto F3 Championship lead with two wins and a second place.

Dibden, who won both the opening rounds, qualified for race one in fifth place, during a damp session interrupted by a safety car period.

However, he got off to a lightning start and leapfrogged several of his competitors before slotting in behind reining champion Ben Cater.

Cater and Dibden chased each other throughout the race and were rarely more than a couple of metres apart. But Dibden was unable to find a way past and Cater soaked up the pressure and didn’t make any mistakes to tajke the chequered flah ahead of Dibden took second. Dibden’s nearest championship rival Chris Hodgen was fifth.

Race two saw Dibden make another good start and he took the lead on the opening lap, resisting the efforts of Cater to find a way past.

Cater spun his car at the Druids hairpin, dropping him down the order, which left Dibden in an unchallenged lead, which he maintained to the finish.

Cater recovered to fourth position and Hodgen placed second.

Dibdens win in race two, secured him a pole position start for race three.

Again it was initially a battle between Dibden and Cater, but Cater made a small mistake and ended up in the gravel, bringing out the safety car for several laps before a sprint to the flag at the end of the race, with Dibden winning ahead of Hodgen and Harrison.

The next race weekend is on the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit on July 1 and 2 and Dibden will been hoping his good start to the season continues.