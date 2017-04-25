MOTORSPORT: Dibden makes a flying start at Cadwell Park

Ashley Dibden made a flying start to the Monoposto F3 Championship at Cadwell Park at the weekend (April 22/23).

Peterborough driver Dibden, who won the last two races of last season, got his campaign off to the best possible start with a pair of wins in the opening rounds at the challenging Lincolnshire circuit.

Qualifying for race one in second place, Dibden took the lead from the start, and the Dallara-Toyota driver maintained this position to the end of the race.

Chris Hodgen, who had claimed pole position, got a poor start and dropped into second place and chased Dibden to the flag but was unable to get close enough to challenge for the lead.

Qualifying for race two saw Dibden claim pole position ahead of Hodgen and again he got the better start, with Hodgen dropping to third behind Neil Harrison.

Dibden and Harrison battled it out for several laps before Hodgen reclaimed second position.

Giving chase, Hodgen set a series of fastest laps, coming close to breaking the lap record, but he was unable to eat into Dibden’s lead.

The next rounds are at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit in Kent towards the end of May and the Peterborough racer is hoping to maintain his early season advantage.