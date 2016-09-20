MOTOR RACING: Tilley takes two Historic podium places

Teenage racer Benn Tilley gained podium finishes in both Historic Formula Ford Championship races at Brands Hatch at the weekend (September 17/18).

The 16 year-old from Bourne qualified fourth on the grid for the first race and finished a superb second and clocked the fastest lap of the race.

Benn Tilley (right) finishes in second place.

In the second race, Tilley didn’t make the best of starts but he was soon trading places for second and third.

The top three then pulled away from the rest of the field and they finished just 0.437 seconds apart with Tilley taking second place and once again recording the fastest lap.

One more round remains in the championship - at Silverstone next month.