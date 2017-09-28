More world success for the JAMA fighters

September continues to be a fruitful month for Peterborough’s JAMA kick-boxing club.

After the tremendous success of the Carter sisters at the TAFISA World Games in Florida, where they won seven gold medals, the club were out again collecting world titlw atr the weekend.

Jake Peppercorn and Lianne Jones won medals at the World Games.

This time it wasn’t quite so far afield. The Unity World Games were held at Newark and the club’s chief instructor Lianne Jones and black belt student Jake Peppercorn both won medals.

Jones became a double world champion with Peppercorn collecting a hard-earned silver medal.

At the same time JAMA chief instructors Bethany and Rebecca Jones were exploring another discipline. They fought in their first ever Tae Kwon Do competition at the Manchester Velodrome and came away with gold medals and British titles.

Anyone interested in joining JAMA can ring 07479 564918 or visit JAMA Peterborough on Facebook. The first lesson is always free.

Robert Taylor with students Taylor Popat Evans (top), Brayden Popat Evans (left) and Jazmyn Popat Evans.

n Peterborough’s newest martial arts school, Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate (TASK), had three members in action at the Peterborough Championship series at Bushfield Sports Centre.

Jazmyn Popat Evans, Brayden Popat Evans and Taylor Popat Evans finished the day with five first place trophies plus a second and third place trophy as well.

TASK Sensei and England coach Robert Taylor said: “For three fighters to win seven trophies in the club’s first competition was truly amazing and I was extremely proud of their hard work in training and at the competition.”

For any details about Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate go to @taskmartialarts or call the Academy on 07708762352.