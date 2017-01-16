MASTERS: Perry out to topple world number two

Joe Perry will try and improve is dismal Masters record by toppling 2015 World Champion Stuart Bingham in the first round at the Alexandra Palace tonight (January 16, 7pm).

The Chatteris cueman has lost in the first round of the Masters in four of the last five seasons and he will be second favourite tonight.

Perry (42) has struggled for form all season and when he did have a strong run, in the World Grand Prix, it was world number two Bingham who beat him in the semi-finals.

“I’ve not been in the best of form,” Perry, who is still ranked nine in the world, admitted. “But I know I can compete in any tournament if I play to my best.”