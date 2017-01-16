MASTERS: Perry hammers the world number two

Joe Perry enjoyed a winning feeling at the Dafabet Masters for just the second time in his career after a 6-1 victory over Stuart Bingham at Alexandra Palace last night (January 16).

After difficulties with his game so far this season, the 42-year-old potter struck two centuries and two 70-plus breaks to defeat the 2015 World Champion and progress to the quarter-finals.

And while Perry admitted he had been in a dark space mentally in recent months, he had never considered hanging up his cue.

“It’s stopped all those mad thoughts about not playing again,” he said. “It’s nice to win again, that winning feeling is great, I don’t think you can replace that with anything

“I was never going to give up, I love snooker I had just fell out of love with it for the time being, I had done it before, it comes and goes.

“Twenty-five years in the same job is hard, I’m sure not everyone has great days at work all the time and I was going through one of those spells.”

The Gentleman opened with a 116 break in the first frame and snatched the second on a re-spotted black before Bingham struck 132 in frame three.

But breaks of 77 and 76 and his second century of the night helped Perry to victory and sets up an intriguing rematch with Ding Junhui in the quarter-final on Friday (January 20).

Perry has fond Masters memories of playing the Chinese potter after recording his first ever victory in this tournament against the 29-year-old in 2015.

“I remember I played quite well and it was obviously a milestone for me, my first ever win at the Masters,” he added.

“I’ve had some near misses here, some thumpings and some bad nights so it was one of my better visits to the Masters.”

