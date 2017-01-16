MASTERS: Good friends re-united after Perry smashes his way into his first semi-final

Good friends Joe Perry and Barry Hawkins will go head-to-head in a Dafabet Masters semi-final after the Fenland potter dismantled Ding Junhui 6-1 last night (January 20).

Perry, 42, from Chatteris, raced into a 4-0 lead against Junhui in his quarter-final and completed the job with a spectacular 127 break.

Perry had only recorded a single victory in the Masters prior to this year’s tournament and is now in his first semi-final in his 26th season as a professional player.

He will face his close friend Hawkins in the second semi-final tonight (January 21, 7pm) but doesn’t think their friendship will make any difference to the contest.

“Once we start playing it won’t be relevant but I’d rather never play Barry every again because he’s my best mate on the tour,” Perry said.

“If I never played Barry again it would be great but on the plus side one of us is going to in the final.

“I’m sure whoever wins tor loses will congratulate the other one and wish them all the best and hope and pray they go on to win it.

“It doesn’t get much better than that. We all know what Junhui’s capable, and I just felt I controlled the match from start to finish so that’s a real feather in my cap.”

Perry made just two half century breaks in addition to his century to beat the Chinese potter who was ranked three places higher than him at the Masters.

And while the 42-year-old has had to bide his time in his career, he admitted it would be a dream come true to play a Masters’ semi-final as his new care-free approach begins to pay off.

“I always give 100 per cent I just try not worry about losing 6-0 or every time I miss a ball over analyse stuff, I tried to play with a free mind, unclutter my brain and play snooker,” he explained.

“I think every snooker player on the planet, if they had one wish, it would be to play snooker with a clear mind and that’s what I’m trying to do and its working this week.

“I have always believed there’s something bigger out there for me, when I won that first big tournament it really was a monkey off my back. I always believed I was good enough to win one.

“Now to have the chance to play in the final, potentially win, one of us four has to, it is the snooker players dream.”

Watch the London Masters LIVE on Eurosport 2, featuring daily studio analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan, Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.