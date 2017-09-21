MARTIAL ARTS: World title joy for super sisters

Hurricane Irma wasn’t the only thing to take Florida by storm recently - local martial arts sisters Gemma and Elizabeth Carter, both black belts, did as well.

The terrific twosome from the Peterborough-based J.A.M.A Kickboxing Club were in action for Team GB at the TAFISA World Martial Arts Games in Orlando, Florida, and returned with an impressive nine medals - seven of them gold.

Gemma won four gold medals - in semi-contact, light-continuous, individual kumite and team kumite events - while Elizabeth had three wins - in semi-contact, light-continuous and team kumite categories.

Gemma also picked up silver medals in in creative kata and the WKC Title Fight.

In total Team GB won 48 golds, 22 silvers and 13 bronze medals.

J.A.M.A. coach Tracy Jones said: “J.A.M.A. Kickboxing are extremely proud of Gemma and Elizabeth - proud of their personal achievements, their passion, drive, commitment and their dedication to martial arts.

“Their superb achievements in Florida are fully deserved.”

Anyone interested in joining J.A.M.A. can contact the club on 07479 564918 or visit JAMA Peterborough on Facebook.

The first lesson is always free.