MARTIAL ARTS: Peterborough BCKA fighters land European golds

Have your say

Kick-boxers from the Peterborough BCKA club have had tremendous success in recent events.

The most notable achievements came at the WKC European Championships in Manchester where Kelsey Lock, Jaden Harris, Eddy Paddock and Jay Dunk were all crowned European champions.

At the FSK Open Championships, also held in Manchester, three Peterborough fighters won gold medals.

In the BCKA ring-light eliminations in Corby six members won their section and will go on to fight against international teams in the finals next year.

The Combat League was held in Manchester.

Meanwhile Peterborough pair Jaden Harris and Leon Gold have both been promoted to BCKA national coaches.

Peterborough BCKA chief instructor Andy Whitwell said: “These fighters continue to work very hard. They are a pleasure to work with and it’s great to see them get their rewards at every event they compete in.”

Peterborough BCKA results:

Kelsey Lock

WKC European Championships: one gold medal, two silvers, one bronze.

FSK Championships: two golds, one silver.

Combat League: one gold, one silver.

Ring light: champion.

Peterborough Series: two golds.

Freya Molloy

Combat League: one gold, one silver.

Jordan Noble

Ring light: champion

Jaden Harris

WKC European Championships: one gold, one silver.

FSK Championships: two golds.

Combat League: one silver, one bronze.

Ring light: champion.

Colin Lock

FSK Championships: one gold.

Eddy Paddock

WKC European Championships: two golds.

FSK Championships: two golds.

Combat League: two golds.

Ring light: champion.

DSA fight night: one gold.

Mike Dunk

Peterborough Series: one silver.

Abi Daulton

Combat League: two golds.

Elliott Morgan-Smith

Peterborough Series: one silver, one bronze.

FSK Championships: two silver, one bronze.Combat League: two silvers.

Ring light: champion.

Peterborough Series: one gold, two silver.

Jay Dunk

WKC European Championships: one gold, one silver, one bronze.

FSK Championships: one silver, one bronze.

Combat League: one gold.

Ring light: champion.

Lexi Dunk

Peterborough Series: runner-up

Ring light: runner-up