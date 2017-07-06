MARTIAL ARTS: Good Evans! It’s double gold for Michael

The Hicks Karate School team were in dominant form at tne second event in the Peterborough Championship Series at Bushfield Leisure Centre.

Well over 800 martial artists attended the biggest open martial arts event ever held in the city and the Hicks team won nine gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals.

The day started off well with Braydon Popat-Evans taking silver in his creative kata section and then both Sophie Hicks and Sophie Doyle struck gold in the Pee Wee and Girls Under 4ft sections respectively. From then on the medals just kept rolling in.

Micheal Evans had a great day, winning both the Men’s Advanced Under 85kg and Over 85kg sections.

Hicks Karate are now well on their way to securing the overall series Grand Champions 2017 title.

At the halfway stage they are almost 200 points clear of their nearest rivals.

The third event in the series is on September 24.

If anyone is interested in taking up martial arts they can contact the club’s chief instructor Andrew Hicks on 07974196256, visit their website www.hickskarate.co.uk or pop in to their purpose-built full-time family martial arts centre in Vicarage Farm Road, Fengate, Peterborough, PE6 7RH.