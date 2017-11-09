MARTIAL ARTS: Free tuition from the champions

New martial arts school TASK (Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate) held an open day on Saturday (November 4) when visitors received free tuition from club founder and former world kick-boxing champion Rob Taylor.

Other British and world martial arts champions from around the country were also on hand to offer tips.

Rob Taylor (right) with Atiq Rehman.

The event was sponsored by Maximum Nutrition based in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, and Atiq Rehman from the Children of Adam charity was on hand to give out prizes from the store to the children participating on the mats.

Anyone interested in joining can ring 07708762352 or pop down to the club at Unit B, The Courtyard Business Centre, Norfolk Street, PE1 2NP on Thursdays (7pm), Saturdays (10am) and Sundays (10am).