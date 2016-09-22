Lorena lands titles

It’s been a superb September for nine year-old Peterborough martial artist Lorena Ismail.

The month started with a win in the girls Under 30kg continuous category at the WKU Midlands Open Championships in Birmingham, where she also took silver in the full contact category in the weight section above her own.

Then on Sunday at the G Force Open Grand Finale in Rugby, she again took first place in the girls Under 30kg continuous and was third in the Under 35kg continuous.

And to top it off Lorena was awarded the Grand Champion title belt, having beaten every opponent in her category at the G Force Open throughout the year.

Kickboxing - Page 101