Lianne lands another four world championship titles

City martial arts star Lianne Jones has just taken her world title haul for 2017 to a super six.

The chief instructor at Peterborough’s JAMA Kickboxing club was in action at the ICO (International Combat Organistion) World Championships in Birmingham over the weekend and returned with a fabulous four more world championship titles.

Lianne Jones with her four gold medals at the ICO World Championships

Competing against martial artists from 20 other different countries, including as far away as Brazil and New Zealand, and fighting over two-minute rounds, Jones won all four women’s semi-contact categories she was eligible to enter.

This impressive four-timer came hot on the heels of a double title win at the Unity World Games in September.

Lianne, her sister and fellow JAMA instructor Bethany Jones and JAMA black belt student Elizabeth Carter were all in medal-winning form at the ISKA National Championship in Birmingham a fortnight ago.

Lianne led the way with two golds and two silvers in semi-contact and light contact categories while Carter earned a silver in semi-contact and a bronze in her Kata class.

Elizabeth Carter and Lianne Jones at the ISKA National Championships.

Bethany, who is also a multiple world champion and a recently crowned national Tae Kwon Do champion, is currently recovering from injury but still managed to claim the bronze medal in the semi-contact category.

All three have qualified for the ISKA World Championships to be held in Jamaica next year.

If anyone is willing to help with sponsorship contact JAMA Kickboxing on 07479 564918 or visit JAMA Peterborough on Facebook.

The contact details are the same for anyone wishing to join the club. The first lesson is always free.