KICKBOXING: Sisters fight each other in a G Force Final

Lianne Jones and sister Bethany had to fight each other in a final at the prestigious G Force International Open Championships.

Both women have been in terrific form in recent weeks, delivering some superb results, and this continued in a tough competition against some outstanding talents.

Lianne Jones with her trophies from the G Force International Open.

And in the Women’s Open Wight International Grand Champion final it came as no surprise to see the sisters scrap their way to the final in impressive style.

And the final didn’t disappoint with both girls performing well in a fast-paced final which Lianne just managed to win.

Lianne went on to claim a second gold medal.

Rebecca Jones joined sister Bethany at the WKA English Open and they returned with an impressive haul of medals.

Rebecca collected two golds, a silver and a bronze, while Bethany won a gold and a silver as she was crowned Women’s Grand Champion.

Jake Peppercorn also represented JAMA at the G Force International Open event.

Jake is a black belt student and he showed his quality and class by battling his way to a fantastic silver medal in the +70kg semi-contact category.

Anyone interested in joining JAMA Kickboxing can call 07479 564918. The first lesson is always free.

There is also a JAMA Peterborough page on Facebook.

The club are based at the John Mansfield Centre in Dogsthorpe and at the Pyramid Centre in Bretton.