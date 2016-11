Young city martial arts star Lorena Ismail (10) finished her outstanding year on the kickboxing curcuit in style at the weekend when winning two titles (girls Under 30kg and Under 35kg) at the WKU English Open Championships in Birmingham.

It has been a great 2016 for the youngster. She won 15 gold medals competing at regional, national and international level, and was crowned WMO European champion, WKU British champion, WKU Midlands Open champion and G Force Open grand champion.