Keeping up with the awesome Jones’ sisters is impossible

JAMA Kickboxing siblings Rebecca, Lianne and Bethany Jones have received national recognition for their lifelong dedication and commitment to martial arts.

They picked up their awards at the UK Martial Arts Show held in Doncaster recently.

Following surprise nominations, they were each inducted into the prestigious UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

The sisters have trained in multiple disciplines for the last 16 years with the focus being on kickboxing while also competing in other sports.

They were late to the competitive arena, concentrating on learning technique for the first eight years and only started officially in 2011.

Since 2011 they have won many national and British titles as well as many European and World championship titles for numerous federations. They have experienced injuries and setbacks but continue to compete at the highest level.

Lianne Jones said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been involved in our journey so far. The instruction and support that we each receive is phenomenal.

“Our passion is martial arts and we want to be exemplars to our students and honour our core principles of respect, discipline and quality.”

Anyone joining JAMA Kickboxing receives their firts lesson free. Contact is JAMA Kickboxing on 07479 564918 or visit JAMA Peterborough on Facebook.

Lianne and Rebecca were both adding to their impressive CVs at the weekend.

Lianne went to Coventry to compete in the WMO European Championships and was crowned Ladies Semi-Contact European Champion.

Rebecca was in Birmingham for the WFMC British Championships and came away with three gold medals.

JAMA student Jake Peppercorn was also at Coventry and he too was crowned a European champion. He came through four tough rounds of combat to win the Over 75kg 16-18yr boys Semi-Contact title.

SISTER ACT

Results so far this year:

Rebecca Jones

(semi-contact kickboxing)

British Sumari Championships - two wins

WUMA Welsh Open - two wins

Peterborough Series - champion

WFMC British Championship - three wins

n Qualified for all the different federations’ world championships.

Lianne Jones

(semi-contact kickboxing)

WMO British Championship - champion

WKKC English National Championship - champion

ICO British National Championship - two wins

G-force Open - champion

WFMC National Championship - champion

WMO European Championship - champion

n Qualified for all the different federations’ world championships.

Bethany JONES

(semi-contact and light continuous kickboxing)

WUMA Welsh Open - one win, one second

WUMA British Samurai Open - two wins

Watford Open - one win, one second

WKKC English National Championship - champion

ICO British National Championship - two seconds

n Qualified for all the different federations’ world championships.