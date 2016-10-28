Jones girls star for Team GB

Members of the family-run Peterborough-based JAMA kick-boxing club were in red-hot form at a world championship event recently.

Competing for Team GB at the WFMC World Championships in Manchester were sisters Rebecca, Lianne and Bethany Jones, Jake Shore and Jake Peppercorn and between them they won a very impressive 11 world championship titles plus eight silver and and two bronze medals.

They were also part of the winning team that beat Germany in the final.

The JAMA aces have a hectic fight schedule in the next few weeks with Bethany Jones competing at the WKKC World Championship in Dublin next week and then she’ll join siblings Lianne and Rebecca plus two more sisters, Gemma and Elizabeth Carter, and Maisie Watson in the England team travelling to Romania for the World Cup Judgement Day in mid-November.

Anyone interested in jojning JAMA should vis www.jamakickboxing.com or call 07479 564918, The first kick-boxing lesson is always free!