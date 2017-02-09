It’s double delight for Sly at Catterick

Pam Sly continued her fine record at Catterick with a double there at the weekend.

The Thorney trainer made it five winners from 12 starters in the last five years at the North Yorkshire track following the success of Walsingham Grange and Actinpieces.

Sly owns and bred Actinpieces (4-1), who took the feature Happy Birthday Barbara Ramshay Mares’ Handicap Chase.

Total Assets was in front but made a bad mistake at the final fence while Actinpieces, who was coming to challenge, jumped it cleanly and went on to win by three and a quarter lengths from Conquer Gold.

Actinpieces was partnered by amateur Gina Andrews to give her a birthday winner.

Sly said: “Gina gave her a splendid ride. She’s so good with her and I think we’d have won anyway. The ground had dried out a shade which was a help probably, especially with that weight (12st 2lb).”

Walsingham Grange (5-6) got favourite backers off to a good start when landing the odds in the opening Racing To School Juvenile Hurdle under Kielan Woods.

The four-year-old made most of the running and got home by two and three-quarter lengths from Moon Arrow despite wandering in the closing stages.

“He’s a bit lairy and was wandering all over the place,” said Sly.