HUNTINGDON MEETING: Dress to impress on Ladies’ Night at the races

Ladies’ Nights are one of the great success stories of the racing industry, helping to boost attendances for Britain’s second most popular spectator sport.

The traditional social occasion at the races in Cambridgeshire is on Tuesday, May 23 at Huntingdon Racecourse.

Ladies' Night at the races.

It’s an evening when thousands of ladies get out their finery and join their partners or friends, combining good company, great food and wine, and a little flutter on the horses. Gentlemen dress up too – and there’s live music as well.

It’s not just battle on the track but also in the fashion stakes. There is the opportunity to enter three competitions in the Style Awards; Best Styled Lady, Best Styled Gentlemen and Best Styled Couple.

After the last race, visitors make their way to the Favourites Lawn to enjoy live music from Rule The World, Take That’s number one tribute act who will play a 70-minute set.

All in all, the popular Ladies’ Night promises to be the most glamorous raceday of the season.

Liam Johnson, general manager of Huntingdon Racecourse, said: “Ladies’ Night at Huntingdon Racecourse is a great tradition in Cambridgeshire when thousands of visitors take the chance to dress to impress. There are great prizes to be won by the most stylish ladies and gents - plus live music to enjoy too.”

There is still a chance to take advantage of an early bird admission offer, The Fizz For 4 package which includes four tickets, two race-card vouchers and one bottle of Prosecco, all for £70 and only available to book in advance.

Adult admission is just £18 in advance (£22 on the day) – available online at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or on 0844 579 3007. Accompanied under 18s are, as always at Huntingdon, given free entry.

Young adults, aged 18 to 24 years, can get half-price admission by registering at RacePass18to24.co.uk to receive a free RacePass membership card. Senior citizens can obtain discounted admission by joining The Diamond Club, with details available online.

Gates open at 3.35pm. The first race is at 5.35pm, with the finale at 8.35pm after which Rule The World come on stage.

The final fixture at Huntingdon Racecourse before the summer break is on the forthcoming May Bank Holiday – on Monday, 29th May – which is a big Family Fun Day with The Gruffalo.