HORSE RACING: Top trainer targets Huntingdon meeting

The most successful trainer at Huntingdon Racecourse in recent years could be set to send a strong squad to next week’s (Tuesday October 17) meeting at the Cambridgeshire track.

Jonjo O’Neill has been the leading light in terms of winners over the last five seasons and has entered six horses for Tuesday afternoon’s card.

Among them could be Above Board, a horse embarking on a career over fences for top Irish jumps owner JP McManus. The six-year-old holds an entry in the feature contest of the day, the 32Red.com Novices’ Handicap Chase.

He could face strong opposition from the highest rated horse among the 15 entrants – the Dan Skelton-trained Get On The Yager, last seen out when contesting a grade one hurdle during the Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, meanwhile, will be hoping that Wicked Willy can switch his winning form over hurdles at Huntingdon earlier this year to the larger obstacles on his steeplechasing debut, while Seamus Durack is targeting a second novice chase victory at the track this year with Meldrum Lad.

Jump racing followers will note that Venetia Williams, who rarely runs any of her horses during the summer months, has been sending a few to the races in recent days. She has a good record at Huntingdon – with a winner-to-runner strike rate of just under 20 per cent – so any of her horses has to be respected. She has entries in both novice chases.

Almost half the handicap hurdle races at the racecourse this season have been won by the favourites, so punters might keep a close eye on the market leaders in the opening and penultimate races.

Tuesday October 17 is the second midweek ‘Go Racing’ meeting this month, with adult tickets just £10 in advance and restaurant options available too.

During these midweek fixtures, which make up more than half of the 18-meeting calendar during 2017, everyone can enjoy the best that’s on offer at the racecourse for a very affordable cost – a third less than the regular admission price.

Further information is available online at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk where tickets can be purchased or on 0844 579 3007.

On all racing days, accompanied children aged 17 years and under are admitted free of charge. Young adults, aged 18 to 24 years, can get half-price admission by registering at RacePass18to24.co.uk to receive a free RacePass membership card. Senior citizens can obtain discounted admission by joining The Diamond Club, with details available online.