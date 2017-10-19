HORSE RACING: Rank outsider wins for Sly

Thorney trainer Pam Sly saddled her third winner in the space of eight days when Popelys Gull won at Wetherby yesterday (October 18).

The rank outsider survived a final-fence blunder to cause a 28-1 upset in the Visit The All New racinguk.com Novices’ Chase in the hands of Kielan Woods.

Sly said: “He’s been second a few times over hurdles. Kielan actually came and schooled him on Sunday. It was thick fog so I couldn’t see a thing, but he told me he was very good.”

Woods cut a confident figure for much of the race but his mount nearly threw away victory by blundering at the final obstacle. Woods kept his composure, however, and displayed considerable strength in the saddle to sit tight before galvanising the five-year-year-old to get him back up and secure victory.

Sly also had a winner at York on Friday when Barford romped home at odds of 7-1 with Adam Kirby the jockey and three days earlier 17-2 shot All My Love, ridden by Sammy Jo Bell, came in first at Catterick.