HORSE RACING: Huntingdon meeting could be a royal occasion

Huntingdon race-day this Sunday (November 5) could have a royal flavour.

On the Flat, The Queen’s horses have famously won many races, including Classics and at Royal Ascot, but she rarely has runners over jumps at the Cambridgeshire racecourse.

Trainer Charlie Longsdon.

However, Forth Bridge has been entered by trainer Charlie Longsdon for the Premier League Betting at 188Bet Novices’ Chase and he would be only an eighth runner for Her Majesty at the track where she is still seeking her first winner.

The four-year-old, who has triumphed in races on the Flat and over hurdles, embarked on a steeplechasing career last month and could face stiff opposition this Sunday in the shape of Cheltenham Festival winner Willoughby Court, ironically trained by Charlie Longsdon’s brother-in-law Ben Pauling. Keeper Hill, winner of the Listed 188Bet Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon earlier this year, could make his debut over fences.

After victory in the corresponding race 12 months ago, Jackthejourneyman is set to defend his crown in the Brian Martin Pallets Macer Gifford Handicap Chase. He could face The Jugopolist, twice a winner at Huntingdon in the last year, and Give Him Time, who is trained by Nick Gifford, the nephew of the late Macer Gifford in whose memory the race is run. Born in Huntingdon, Macer was a talented jump jockey, but died aged 40 in 1985.

As well as the exciting racing, visitors to the racecourse on Sunday can enjoy a beer festival and live music from the Irish band, The Wild Murphy’s.

Adult tickets for Sunday are £15 in advance (£18 on the day), with accompanied children going free. There is also a Beer Buddies package - £80 in advance only - which includes four Main Enclosure tickets, four beer vouchers and two race-card vouchers.

Gates open at 10.40am, with the first race at 12.40pm. The finale is at 3.20pm.

Tickets for all meetings at Huntingdon Racecourse can be purchased in advance at a discount at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or on the ticket line 0844 579 3007.

Upcoming at the racecourse before the end of 2017 are some major fixtures, including Michaelmas Hurdle Day on Tuesday, 14th November, Winter Ladies’ Day on Saturday, 25th November, Betfred Peterborough Chase day on Sunday, 10th December, and the popular Boxing Day meeting.

On all racing days, accompanied children aged 17 years and under are admitted free of charge. Young adults, aged 18 to 24 years, can get half-price admission by registering at RacePass18to24.co.uk to receive a free RacePass membership card. Senior citizens can obtain discounted admission by joining The Diamond Club, with details available online.