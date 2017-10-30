HORSE RACING: Guy Fawkes Day is beer festival day at Huntingdon

Huntingdon Racecourse is hosting the Brian Martin Pallets Annual Beer Festival race-day on Sunday (November 5).

The event returns to entertain visitors to the track with an exciting afternoon including jump racing, beers to taste and live music. As always at the racecourse, accompanied children are given free admission.

The fixture is the third of the autumn at the Cambridgeshire racecourse as the jump racing season gets into full swing. There’s even the Irish band, The Wild Murphy’s, booked to add to the atmosphere.

Brian Martin Pallets is also sponsoring a number of the races including a steeplechase in memory of the late Macer Gifford, brother of Grand National-winning trainer Josh Gifford. Born in Huntingdon, Macer was a talented jump jockey, but died aged 40 in 1985. The Brian Martin Pallets Macer Gifford Handicap Chase is run over an extended two miles.

Liam Johnson, general manager at Huntingdon Racecourse, said: “Our autumn jump racing programme, launched early this month, has got off to a tremendous start. There are plenty more highlights to come, starting with our Brian Martin Pallets Annual Beer Festival race-day on Sunday, 5th November. Entertainment is being laid on as we enjoy an afternoon of jump racing.”

Adult tickets for Sunday are £15 in advance (£18 on the day), with accompanied children going free. There is also a Beer Buddies package - £80 in advance only - which includes four Main Enclosure tickets, four beer vouchers and two race-card vouchers.

Gates open at 10.40am, with the first race at 12.40pm. The finale is at 3.20pm.

Tickets for all meetings at Huntingdon Racecourse can be purchased in advance at a discount at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or on the ticket line 0844 579 3007.

Upcoming at the racecourse before the end of 2017 are some major fixtures, including Michaelmas Hurdle Day on Tuesday, 14th November, Winter Ladies’ Day on Saturday, 25th November, Betfred Peterborough Chase day on Sunday, 10th December, and the popular Boxing Day meeting.

On all racing days, accompanied children aged 17 years and under are admitted free of charge. Young adults, aged 18 to 24 years, can get half-price admission by registering at RacePass18to24.co.uk to receive a free RacePass membership card. Senior citizens can obtain discounted admission by joining The Diamond Club, with details available online.