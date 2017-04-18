HORSE RACING: Dan’s the main man at Huntingdon

Dan Skelton landed the first four-timer of his training career as he dominated Easter Monday racing at Huntingdon.

Three of the victories were with horses ridden by his brother Harry as they enjoyed a day to remember at the Cambridgeshire track where they have an excellent record.

The wins started early with the opener - the Champions League Betting At 188Bet Conditional Jockeys’ Training Handicap Hurdle – going the way of the 5-2 favourite Sierra Oscar, with Lewis Gordon in the saddle.

The second race – the Richard Huckle Is 70 Handicap Chase – also went to the Warwickshire stable, as Harry Skelton took over the reins. This time it was 7-2 chance Honkytonktennessee.

The trainer’s hat-trick was achieved in the 188bet.co.uk Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle with the 2-1 market leader Hestina. The four-timer was completed when 11-10 favourite Hatcher claimed the honours in the concluding Best Odds Guaranteed At 188Bet Intermediate Open National Hunt Flat Race.

The link between the Skeltons and the racecourse goes further. Next Monday annual members at the track are off for a stable visit to the training yard.

The other winners on the day were Hollywood Road at 6-1 for Newmarket trainer Don Cantillon in the World Snooker Betting At 188Bet Novices’ Hurdle, 9-4 fancy Sir Note in the 188Bet Handicap Chase for another Newmarket handler, James Eustace, and the Kim Bailey-trained Net World Rouge at 11-8 in the Ticket Giveaways At 188Bet Novices’ Chase.

The next fixture at Huntingdon is on Friday, 28th April, an evening fixture which is guaranteed to get anyone’s May Day Bank Holiday weekend off to the most exciting of starts. It is the latest #GoRacing Day, when there is one set advance admission price with a 33% saving. Adult admission is just £10 in advance (£15 on the day) – available online at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or on 0844 579 3007.