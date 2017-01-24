HORSE-RACING: Bonus for racing fans at Huntingdon

Racing fans at Huntingdon Racecourse’s second fixture of 2017 on Friday (January 27) are in for a bonus with a top race switched from Ascot.

The frosty weather put paid to the high-class fixture at the Berkshire track on Saturday, but the Grade 2 OLBG.com Mares’ Hurdle race has been saved with its transfer to the Cambridgeshire course.

The meeting already features the £20,000 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle which will offer punters pointers to the Cheltenham Festival. The additional race from Ascot will also put thoughts of The Festival in March firmly to the fore.

The extra race means that the action starts 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled – the start time is now 12.30pm – and there are eight races to be enjoyed.

Friday is also the second of ten #GoRacing Days during the year when there is one set advance admission price for adults with a 33% saving. Admission purchased in advance is just £10 (£15 on the day). Tickets are on sale at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk.

On all racing days, accompanied children aged 17 years and under are admitted free of charge. Young adults aged 18 to 24, who register for a pass, get in for £5.

Liam Johnson, general manager at Huntingdon Racecourse, said: “It was disappointing for Ascot Racecourse to lose their big fixture on Saturday to the wintry weather, but their loss is to the gain of Huntingdon racing fans. We’re also admitting Ascot’s annual members free of charge. Friday was already an excellent day’s racing and the OLBG.com Mares’ Hurdle is a real bonus for our visitors.”

After Friday, there are further #GoRacing Days on the following dates: Thursday, 9th February; Thursday, 23rd February; Wednesday, 15th March; Monday, 3rd April; Friday evening, 28th April; Thursday, 5th October; Tuesday, 17th October; and Tuesday, 14th November.

Racing is between 12.30pm and 4.10pm on Friday, 27th January. As with the opening meeting of 2017, the card is sponsored by Suffolk business, Equimark Horseboxes.

More information is available – and tickets can be purchased – at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or on 0844 579 3007. Young adults, aged 18 to 24 years, can get half-price admission by registering at RacePass18to24.co.uk to receive a free RacePass membership card. Senior citizens can obtain discounted admission by joining The Diamond Club, with details available online.