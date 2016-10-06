Hicks Karate students pass black belt test

Four students from Peterborough’s Hicks Karate School were successful when taking part in a five-hour black belt grading on Sunday.

The four had to undergo fitness tests before and after demonstrating their skills at kickboxing, karate, traditional Japanese kata and self-defence as well as completing 10 rounds of sparring.

Taking the examination were four senior black belts with a combined martial arts experience of over 80 years. They were 7th degree black belt Gary Smith, 4th degree black belts Andrew Hicks and Kerry Allsop and 2nd degree black belt Atlanta Hickman.

All four students passed with flying colours and the club’s chief instructor Andrew Hicks said: “I am extremely pleased with the effort and determination put in by these students in order to earn their black belts. Some of them have been training for the past five years building up to this special day. For the past six months all four of them have had to commit to training at least twice a week.

“I couldn’t be more proud of each and everyone of them for the hard work they have put in to get this far. Black belts may be the end of one journey but only the beginning of another.”

For information on the Bretton-based club contact Hicks on 07974196256 or visit www.hickskarate.co.uk