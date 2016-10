Hicks Karate School students play starring role for Team GB

Hicks Karate School had plenty to celebrate at the World WFMC (World Fight Martial Arts Council) Championships in Manchester at the weekend.

After qualifying to represent Team GB from the British Championships earlier in the year, 14 fighters from the city club took on opposition from all over the world and all did themselves proud.

They won 10 gold medals with eight students returning as individual world champions.

They were Denas Jankauskas, Braydon Popat-Evans, Jolie Franks, Elsie Ward, Jazmyn Popat-Evans, David Cairns, Rob Taylor and Andrew Hicks.

Jazmyn Popat-Evans and Braydon Popat-Evans both clinched two world titles.

Andrew Hicks, the club’s chief instructor and a gold medallist himself, said: “Just to get to the championships was a huge achievement. To return with a medal was fantastic.

“I am so proud of each and every one of my students but I thought Denas Jankauskas, Junior Crozier and Jazmyn Popat-Evans were consistently brilliant.

“Junior is only seven and clearly has a bright future.”

Hicks Karate School are always welcoming new members whether to compete at international level or to train for fitness and fun.

The fight team are also looking for sponsorship for next year’s events.

For more information contact Sensei Hicks on 07974196256 or www.hickskarate.co.uk

Hicks Karate School results:

Points Sections:

Junior Crozier: Boys Under 25kg, Under 12 years - silver.

Denas Jankauskas: Boys Under 25kg, Under 12 years - gold, world champion.

Aaron Leonard: Boys Under 30kg, Under 12 years - runner-up.

Braydon Popat-Evans: Boys Under 30kg, Under 12 years - gold, world champion .

Warren Botthamley: Boys Under 50kg, Under 12 years - silver.

Lucy Hicks: Girls Under 30kg, Under 12 years - silver.

Lucy Hicks: Girls Under 40kg, Under 12 years - silver.

Jolie Franks: Girls Under 40kg, Under 12 years - gold, world champion.

Jolie Franks: Girls Over 45kg, Under 12 years - silver.

Elise Ward: Girls Over 45kg, Under 12 years - gold, world champion.

Jazmyn Popat-Evans: Girls Under 50kg, 13-17 years - gold, world champion.

Jazmyn Popat-Evans: Girls Under 55kg, 13-17 years - gold, world champion .

Atlanta Hickman: Ladies Under 55kg - bronze.

David Cairns: Mens Over 90kg - gold, world champion.

Rob Taylor: Mens Veterans Under 75kg - gold, world champion.

Rob Taylor: Mens Veterans Under 79kg - silver.

Rob Taylor: Mens Under 85 kg - bronze.

Andrew Hicks: Men’s Veterans Over 85kg - gold, world champion.

Light Continuous:

Junior Crozier: Boys Under 25 kg, Under 12 years - silver.

Ginge Popat-Evans: Boys Under 30kg, Under 12 years - runner-up .

Denas Jankauskas: Boys Under 30kg, Under 12 years - silver.

Braydon Popat-Evans: Boys Under 35kg, Under 12 years - gold, world champion .

Atlanta Hickman: Ladies Under 60 kg - silver.

Teams:

Rob Taylor: Team GB Adults (1) - gold, world champion.

David Cairns: Team GB Adults (2) - bronze.

Denas Jankauskas: Team GB Kids (3) - silver.

Warren Bothamley: Team GB Kids (3) - silver.

Lucy Hicks: Team GB Kids (5/1) - bronze.

Braydon Popat-Evans: Team GB Kids (5/1) - bronze.

Jolie Franks: Team GB Kids (5/1) - bronze.