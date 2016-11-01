GYMNASTICS: Louis Smith banned for two months over video where he appears to mock Islam

Louis Smith has been suspended for two months by British Gymnastics after appearing to mock Islam in a video which appeared online last month.

The Olympic silver medallist from Eye was found guilty of a breach of the organisation’s Standards of Conduct by an independent panel while his friend, former gymnast Luke Carson, was issued a reprimand.

Smith has since apologised for the footage, which shows him pretending to pray to Allah while laughing, and revealed he has received a number of death threats.

In a statement British Gymnastics said: “Louis Smith admitted his behaviour was a breach of the Standards of Conduct.

“The Panel upheld the allegation and taking into account a previous breach of the Standards of Conduct heard in June this year (where it also was made clear to Louis the consequences of any further breach), the Panel determined a cumulative penalty was appropriate and ordered a two-month period of suspension.

“During Luke Carson’s hearing, he admitted his behaviour was a breach of the rules as alleged. The Panel upheld the allegation and having taken into account that there have been no previous incidents, issued a reprimand that will remain on Luke’s record for 2 years.”