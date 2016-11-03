GYMNASTICS: Jarman wins medals on his Team GB debut in Italy

Young city gymnast Jake Jarman made a superb GB debut at the weekend (October 29/30) in Italy.

The 14 year-old Huntingdon Gymnastics Club member - a pupil at Deepings School - was in the GB junior team that competed in the Autumn Cup international tournament in Seveso near Milan and he exceeded all expectations.

Jarman was joined in the GB team by Pavel Karnenjenko (16), Victor Yeo (13) and Raekwon Baptiste (14) and they turned in some great performances to secure the team silver, narrowly missing out on gold by 0.6 to Hungary.

Jarman was the highest placed GB gymnast, scoring 79.050 for sixth place in the Under 17 category against a strong field from Hungary, Italy, France, Austria and Switzerland.

Jarman qualified for two apparatus finals winning the bronz medal on the rings then going one better to claim silver on the high bar.

“I am really impressed with Jake’s composure and professionalism. He had a great experience and will draw upon this for future events,” said his personal coach Ben Howells.