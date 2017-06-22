GYMNASTICS: Jarman strikes gold for GB in Portugal

Rising Huntingdon Gymnastics Club star Jake Jarman delivered another reminder of his future Olympic potential by helping Great Britain to international success.

The 15 year-old was part of the junior GB trio which triumphed in the Anadia Cup in Portugal last weekend.

Jarman, who is from Market Deeping, struck gold on his specialist piece of apparatus – the pommel horse – to continue a memorable 2017 in which he has already captured British and English all-around titles.

Jarman’s coach, Ben Howells, said: “Jake has had a super season by becoming British champion and following up with this international success.

“He has proved he is a contender for selection for plenty more events leading up to his main target of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in 2020.”

Great Britain beat runners-up Sweden by eight marks in the Anadia Cup with Norway back in third spot. The competition also featured top talents from America and Canada.