GYMNASTICS: Jarman grabs a GB gold

City gymnast Jake Jarman was a gold medal winner at a four-way international competition in Ipswich at the weekend (April 29).

Although still 15, the Huntingdon Gymastics Club talent had been selected for the GB Under 18 team to compete against Switzerland, France and Germany and the Brits emerged comfortable team winners.

GB finished with a team score of 316.550, which was eight marks ahead of Switzerland in second place. France were third scoring 304.000 and Germany fourth with 300.500.

The Swiss were able to take the top individual all-round place, with a score of 80.650 from Samir Serhani, very closely followed in second by GB’s Jamie Lewis on 80.300 with team-mate Donell Osbourne in third on 79.200.

Jarman, a pupil at Deepings School, was among the youngest in the field and scored an admirable 77.350 overall.

Jarman was selected for the event after winning the British and English Championships. He now waits to hear confirmation that he will represent GB in another international in Portugal in June.

His coach Ben Howells said: “I’ve been really encouraged by Jake’s successes over the last few months and look forward to seeing him build on these performances in his next competitions in June.”