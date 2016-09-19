GRAND OPENING: Indoor tennis to be unveiled at Bretton Gate

A new indoor tennis facility for Peterborough is set to open on Saturday (September 24).

The City of Peterborough Tennis club, based at Peterborough Town Sports Club on Bretton Gate, now boasts two acrylic indoor courts as well as three newly-laid outdoor courts.

The new indoor tennis facility at Bretton Gate.

The club have appointed a full-time tennis coach in Dean Hamilton from the renowned inspire2coach set-up. Dean has 15 years coaching experience including spells in the United States and Canada.

The indoor facility has been funded from the sale of Peterborough City Lawn Tennis Club’s land in Central Park and with grants from Sport England, the Augean Fund and Cambs LTA.

To mark the official opening of the improved facilities the club have organised 60 free taster session for players of all ages and standards throughout October.

Further details can be obtained from www.cityofpeterboroughtennisclub.co.uk.