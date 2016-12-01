Gold, silver and bronze for Jarman

City gymnast Jake Jarman helped Great Britain strike gold in a four-way international tournament in Belfast at the weekend.

Jarman (15), a Deepings School pupil and member of the Huntingdon Gymnastics Club, was in the GB Under 16 team that beat opposition from Germany, Switzerland and France to take team gold by a convincing margin of six marks from Switzerland.

There were also individual medals for Jarman.

He took the bronze medal in the all-round competition with a score of 79.1 and added a silver medal placement in the vault.

Jarman, in his second international competition for Team GB, demonstrated some new and difficult skills since his last competition.

“Jake’s composure to maintain steady and focused training at this level has been a credit to him,” said his personal coach Ben Howells.