Gold rush in Mexico, Portugal and Holland

Local martial artists are ruling the world.

Three fighters from a Peterborough club have just won titles at the World Kickboxing Council (WKC) Championships in Portugal and another 11 claimed medals at the SCI World Championships in Mexico.

Gold medal winners at the Norfolk Open. From the left they are Lexi Dunk, Kelsey Lock, Jay Dunk and Dan Smith.

And at the European Tang Soo Do Championships in Rotterdam, there were medals for 15 Deeping students.

PETERBOROUGH BCKA

Leon Gold, Eddy Paddock and Sam Spencer from the Peterborough BCKA club were in the England team fighting at the WKC World Championships in Albufeira, Portugal, and all returned as champions.

Their coach Andy Whitwell said: “I am so very proud of them. These fighters are putting Peterborough martial arts on the map. The loyalty and dedication they show makes them a pleasure to teach and work with.”

The students from Master Parker Serial Kickers who won medals at the SCI World Championships in Mexico.

PETERBOROUGH BCKA RESULTS AT THE WKC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN PORTUGAL:

Leon Gold

Mens Under 75kg Points - World Champion.

Mens Under 80kg Light contact - World Champion.

The Market Deeping Tang Soo Do Club members who won medals at the European Championships in Rotterdam.

Eddy Paddock

Cadets U16 Points Under 60kg - World Champion.

Cadets U16 Points Under 65kg - World Champion.

Juniors U16 Points Under 60kg - World Champion.

Cadets U16 L/Contact Under 60kg - World Champion.

Sam Spencer

16-18 year-old junior boys Over 65kg points - World Champion

16-18 year-old junior boys Over 65kg light contact - World Champion.

Four Peterborough BCKA members were in action at the Norfolk Open in Stalham at the weekend and all won gold medals.

PETERBOROUGH BCKA NORFOLK OPEN RESULTS:

Jay Dunk

Under 4ft 8in Boys Points - Gold.

Under 5ft Boys Points - Gold.

Under 31 kg Boys Light contact - Gold.

Under 4ft 8in Boys Points - Grand Champion.Lexi Dunk

Under 4ft 4in Girls Points - Gold.

Dan Smith

Under 80 kg Mens Points - Gold.

Under 80 kg Mens Points - Grand Champion.

Kelsey Lock

Girls Advanced Points Under 5ft 4in - Gold.

Girls Advanced Points Under 5ft 4in - Grand Champion.

Ladies Advanced Points - Grand Champion.

MPSK

Twelve members of the Bretton-based Master Parker’s Serial Kickers (MPSK) club flew the flag in style for Great Britain at the SCI World Championships in Mexico.

They all won medals in the various categories of sparring, chambara, kata, weapons and team katas with Katie Simnett leading the way with four golds.

Club owner and chief instructor Ian Parker said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. They all did fantastically well.”

MPSK RESULTS AT THE SCI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN MEXICO (ages in brackets):

Shannon Parker (22) - 2 golds & 2 silvers.

Aaron Granger (30) - 3 golds & 1 silver.

Hollie White (22) - 2 silvers.

Andy White (51) - 1 silver & 1 bronze.

Katie Simnett (12) - 4 golds & 1 bronze.

Helen Sutcliffe (35) - 2 gold & 2 silvers.

Jay J. Fearon (7) - 1 silver & 1 bronze.

Oren Semeraro (12) - 1 gold & 1 silver.

Henry Middleton (8) - 1 gold & 1 silver.

Sean Dixon (32) - 2 silvers & 1 bronze.

Corey Bosworth (7) - 1 gold & 1 bronze.

Ian Parker (54) - 1 silver.

MARKET DEEPING TANG SOO DO

Fifteen Market Deeping Tang Soo Do Club members travelled to Rotterdam, Holland, for the European Tang Soo Do Championships and returned with medals.

Two students were crowned European Grand Champions - Gabriel Howlett in the Under 17 Blue Belt Division and Sarah Chapman in the Elite women’s category after winning three golds in the most senior division of 3rd Dan Black Belt.

Master Robbie Tyler said: “I am immensely proud of them all.

“We achieved some tremendous results and I am very happy for Gabriel and Sarah for their individual success.”

MARKET DEEPING TANG SOO DO CLUB results at the european championships:

Sarah Chapman - 3 golds & Grand Champion.

Gabriel Howlett- 3 golds & Grand Champion.

Phillip Sutton - 2 silvers.

Lauren Bettyes- 1 gold & 1 bronze.

Tom Roberts - 2 bronze.

Mia Newman - 1 gold & 1 bronze .

James Roberts - 1 silver & 2 bronze.

Laurence Sutton - 1 silver & 1 bronze

Thomas Sutton - 2 bronze.

Max Meli - 2 silvers & 1 bronze.

Leah Smith - 3 bronze.

Lucy Tyler - 1 gold, 1 silver & 1 bronze.

Freya Newman - 1 gold, 1 silver & 1 bronze.

Emily Meli - 1 gold, 1 silver & 1 bronze .

David Howlett - 1 gold, 1 silver & 1 bronze.