FINALS WEEKEND: Student and teacher are the big winners

Jan Ortonowski and Ruth Swann were the big winners at Longthorpe Tennis Club Finals weekend (September 17/18).

Despite Saturday’s schedule being washed out, the club crammed seven finals into Sunday.

And Ortonowski, a King’s School student, and Swann, a teacher, won two open titles apiece.

Ortonowski (16) beat reigning champion Maki Zivotic (17) in straight sets to win the mens singles final. Both teenagers are ranked in the top 10 players in Cambs.

The pair then combined to beat Phil Watson and Chris Gregg in the men’s doubles final over three keenly-contested sets.

Swann beat Patcheree Shawaween in the ladies singles final before teaming up with Caroline Beaty to win the ladies doubles title.

Watson and Roy Purves were easy winners of the men’s over 45 doubles, while Jo Martin and Jane Eayrs won the mature ladies doubles straight after losing the open doubles final.

Results:

Mens Open Singles

Jan Ortonowski beat Maki Zivotic 6-4, 6-3

Mens Open Doubles: Jan Ortonowski & Maki Zivotic beat Phil Watson & Chris Gregg 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Mens Over 45 Doubles: Phil Watson & Roy Purves beat Alan Swann & Bob Wilkinson 6-1, 6-3.

Ladies Open Singles: Ruth Swann beat Patcheree Shaweewan 6-3, 6-1

Ladies Open Doubles: Ruth Swann & Caroline Beaty beat Jo Martin and Jane Eayrs 6-3, 6-2.

Mature Ladies Doubles: Jo Martin & Jane Eayrs beat Liz Norfolk & Angie Axe 7-6, 6-0

Restricted Mixed Doubles: Martin Trayford & Miranda Dale beat Aidan Mahon & Hannah Darby 6-7, 7-5, 10-3.

Two mixed doubles finals take place at the club this weekend.