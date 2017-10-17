Search

ENGLISH OPEN: First round shock for Joe

Joe Perry was a first round casualty.
Joe Perry was a first round casualty.
0
Have your say

Joe Perry was sent crashing out of the Dafabet English Open at the first hurdle at the Barnsley Metrodome this afternoon (October 17)

The Chatteris potter came up against a bang-in-form Yiuan Sijun and was eliminated 4-1 after losing the first three frames.

The rank outsider from China took the first frame 96-1 with the aid of a break of 58, he won the second 81-1 and then made a sparkling 123 clearance to win the third frame.

Perry stopped the rot briefly, winning the fourth frame 74-0, but then Sijun compiled a 104 clearance to ease his way through to the second round.