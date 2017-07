ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS: Atlanta has conquered Birmingham

Team Hicks Karate took a squad of 15 competitors to Birmingham to compete in the WFMC English Championship, which were also qualifiers for the 2017 world Championships in Germany later this year.

Atlanta Hickman competed in four sections and took gold in all four, in creative Katas points fighting and continuous fighting.

The other stars of the day were Sophie Hicks, Oliver Profitt and Sophie Doyle who had to fight up in the advanced section against more experienced fighters and all fought really well.

Hicks even made it to the final, but lost to a more skilled opponent so had to settle for an excellent silver medal.

Team coach Andy Hicks said: “There were great results for everyone to bring over 20 medals home with us to Peterborough.”

The team are looking for sponsorship to help fund the team for be able to compete at more events around the country and abroad. If can help in any way please contact Sensei Andrew Hicks 07974196256

Results: Points: Joshua Leonard mixed under 115cm beginners 2nd, Sophie Doyle mixed under 125cm beginner/advanced runner up, Sophie Hicks mixed under 125cm beginner/advanced 2nd, Oliver Profitt mixed under 125cm intermediate/advanced runner up, Denas Jankauskas mixed under 135cm Advanced 3rd, Ginge Popat-Evans mixed under 135cm Advanced 2nd, Braydon Popat-Evans boys under 145cm Advanced CHAMPION, Lucy Hicks girls under 145cm Advanced 3rd, Jolie Franks girls under 155cm Advanced 2nd, Aaron Leonard boys under 155cm Advanced 2nd, Aaron Leonard boys under 165cm Advanced 3rd, Jazmyn Popat-Evans girls under 155cm Advanced CHAMPION, Jazmyn Popat-Evans girls under 165cm Advanced CHAMPION, lan Gretzky boys over 165cm advanced CHAMPION, Michael Evans mens under 90kg CHAMPION, Atlanta Hickman Ladies open weight CHAMPION, David Cairns mens over 90kg Advanced CHAMPION.

Light continuous: Denas Jankauskas mixed under 135cm Advanced runner up, Ginge Popat-Evans mixed under 135cm Advanced 3rd, Braydon Popat-Evans boys under 145cm Advanced CHAMPION, Atlanta Hickman ladies under 70kg Advanced CHAMPION, Atlanta Hickman ladies over 70kg Advanced CHAMPION, Aaron Dickerson men’s under 85kg beginners 2nd, Alan Gretzky boys over 165cm advanced CHAMPION.