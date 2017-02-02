England’s glory for BCKA

There was a great start to the year for seven kickboxers from the Peterborough BCKA Club.
They were in action at the WKC English Championships in Manchester and came away with a stack of medals.
And any medal won automatically qualified the fighter for the WKC World Championships to be held in Portugal in October.
Four fighters - Jaden Harris, Leon Gold, Eddy Paddock and Freya Molloy - all struck gold twice with harris also adding a silver to her collection.
Chief coach Andy Whitwell said: “I am extremely proud of this group of fighters. Individually they did very well but as a team they are encouraging each other and training hard together. 2017 is going to be a good year for Peterborough BCKA.”
RESULTS
WKC ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS RESULTS
Jaden Harris
Juniors Under 55kg Points - Champion
Juniors Under 60kg Points - Champion
Ladies Under 55kg Points - Silver
Leon Gold
Men’s Under 75kg Points - Champion
Men’s Under 80kg Points - Champion
Eddy Paddock
Cadet Boys Under 60kg Points - Champion
Junior Boys Under 60kg Points - Champion
Abi Dalton
Cadet Girls Under 60kg Points - Bronze
Cadet Girls Over 60kg points - Silver
Freya Molloy
Juniors Under 65kg Points - Champion
Ladies Under 65kg Points - Champion
Sam Spencer
Junior Points Under 65 - Silver
Simon Munday
Veteran Men Under 65kg - Champion