Search

England’s glory for BCKA

Peterborough BCKA prizefighters. From the Freya Molloy, Eddy Paddock, Sam Spencer, Abi Dalton and Jaden Harris.

Peterborough BCKA prizefighters. From the Freya Molloy, Eddy Paddock, Sam Spencer, Abi Dalton and Jaden Harris.

0
Have your say

There was a great start to the year for seven kickboxers from the Peterborough BCKA Club.

They were in action at the WKC English Championships in Manchester and came away with a stack of medals.

And any medal won automatically qualified the fighter for the WKC World Championships to be held in Portugal in October.

Four fighters - Jaden Harris, Leon Gold, Eddy Paddock and Freya Molloy - all struck gold twice with harris also adding a silver to her collection.

Chief coach Andy Whitwell said: “I am extremely proud of this group of fighters. Individually they did very well but as a team they are encouraging each other and training hard together. 2017 is going to be a good year for Peterborough BCKA.”

RESULTS

WKC ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS RESULTS

Jaden Harris

Juniors Under 55kg Points - Champion

Juniors Under 60kg Points - Champion

Ladies Under 55kg Points - Silver

Leon Gold

Men’s Under 75kg Points - Champion

Men’s Under 80kg Points - Champion

Eddy Paddock

Cadet Boys Under 60kg Points - Champion

Junior Boys Under 60kg Points - Champion

Abi Dalton

Cadet Girls Under 60kg Points - Bronze

Cadet Girls Over 60kg points - Silver

Freya Molloy

Juniors Under 65kg Points - Champion

Ladies Under 65kg Points - Champion

Sam Spencer

Junior Points Under 65 - Silver

Simon Munday

Veteran Men Under 65kg - Champion