England’s glory for BCKA

There was a great start to the year for seven kickboxers from the Peterborough BCKA Club.

They were in action at the WKC English Championships in Manchester and came away with a stack of medals.

And any medal won automatically qualified the fighter for the WKC World Championships to be held in Portugal in October.

Four fighters - Jaden Harris, Leon Gold, Eddy Paddock and Freya Molloy - all struck gold twice with harris also adding a silver to her collection.

Chief coach Andy Whitwell said: “I am extremely proud of this group of fighters. Individually they did very well but as a team they are encouraging each other and training hard together. 2017 is going to be a good year for Peterborough BCKA.”

RESULTS

WKC ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS RESULTS

Jaden Harris

Juniors Under 55kg Points - Champion

Juniors Under 60kg Points - Champion

Ladies Under 55kg Points - Silver

Leon Gold

Men’s Under 75kg Points - Champion

Men’s Under 80kg Points - Champion

Eddy Paddock

Cadet Boys Under 60kg Points - Champion

Junior Boys Under 60kg Points - Champion

Abi Dalton

Cadet Girls Under 60kg Points - Bronze

Cadet Girls Over 60kg points - Silver

Freya Molloy

Juniors Under 65kg Points - Champion

Ladies Under 65kg Points - Champion

Sam Spencer

Junior Points Under 65 - Silver

Simon Munday

Veteran Men Under 65kg - Champion