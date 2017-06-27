DON BRACE CUP: Girl power is the key for City of Peterborough

City of Peterborough eased into the semi-finals of the Don Brace Cup with a derby victory over Longthorpe on Sunday (June 25).

City’s membership numbers have shot up from 35 to over 200 since the opening of their impressive new indoor facility at Bretton Gate.

The Longthorpe team beaten by City of Peterborough in the Don Brace Cup, from left, Ruth Swann, Marcie Winlock, Caroline Beaty, Phil Watson.

This contest took place on the relaid outdoor courts and girl power delivered City’s outstanding win in a popular Hunts and Peterborough League competition.

Katrina Turvey and Thalia Martin won the ladies doubles against Caroline Beaty and Ruth Swann 6-1, 6-1.

The mens tie was much more even as Longthorpe’s experienced pair of Marcie Winlock and Phil Watson romped through the first set 6-1 before James Fisher and Mark Ormston hit back to win the second set on a tie break.

Winlock is the highly-regarded Longthorpe coach and played a part in Martin’s development.

City took both mixed matches with Turvey’s excellence key as she and Fisher beat Swann and Winlock 6-2, 6-2.

Martin and Ormston had to work huch harder to see off Watson and Beaty 6-3, 7-6.

City face a tough semi-final when they travel to face holders Stamford.