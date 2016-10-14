COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS: Title wins for Town kids

Peterborough Town youngsters Callum McGurk and Oliver Ramsey won Cambs County titles at the Hunts County club.

McGurk beat England number 12 Mumin Bilek in the under 11 final in straight sets.

This avenged a 3-2 defeat in a cracking match between the pair earlier in the event.

Ramsey was the number one seed in the under 13 final and he played like it, proving too strong for clubmate and second seed Eden Spooner 3-0.

Spooner is two years younger than Ramsey and played some smart squash before conceding defeat.

Town teenager Thomas Ramsey, who recently won his debut match in the Cambs Men’s League at the age of 12, contested the under 15 final, but struggled to get started after a long battle in his semi-final and went down 3-0.

Town also provided under nine runner-up Aiden Filmore who lost 3-2 in his final.

Town’s head squash coach Daniel McGinn said: “‘This is the highest level of squash played at the Cambridgeshire County finals for many years – especially the younger age categories.

“I said that last year so it just goes to show how our local and county coaching structures are working.

“We are however always looking for new talent. So if you haven’t found the sport for you give squash a try!’

McGinn can be contacted on 07920 828277 or by e-mail at daniel@racxsports.com.