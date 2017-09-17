CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS: Elementary for Watson at Longthorpe again

Phil Watson continued his domination of Longthorpe Tennis Club tournaments with a treble success on Finals Day.

Watson has never lost an over 45 match at the club and he maintained that record with victory in the mens and mixed doubles finals.

Watson and Roy Purves beat Alan Swann and Bob Wilkinson 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 (champions tie break) in the mens event with the losers failing to convert a match point.

And Watson and Caroline Worth pipped Alan and Ruth Swann 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 (champions tie break) to take the mixed crown.

Watson also triumphed in the mixed open doubles final, He partnered Caroline Beaty to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory against Ruth Swann and Aqib Farooq.

Farooq received ample consolation with a win in the mens open doubles alongside Maki Zivotic against Jan Ortonowski and Joe Chung 6-2, 7-6 in a high class final.

Ortonowski retained his men’s singles title with a 6-2, 7-6 win over fellow teenager Zivotic in a repeat of last year’s final.

Ruth Swann appeared in four finals and had to wait until her final event to pick up a winner’s medal.

Swann and partner Miranda Dale beat Alison Hurford and Jane Eayrs 6-1, 3-6, 10-5 (champions tie break) in the mature ladies doubles event.

Beaty and Eve Robinson beat Swann and Hurford 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the ladies open doubles final.

Hurford teamed up with Julian Dowse to win a restricted mixed doubles final against Purves and Worth 6-1, 6-3.

The ladies singles final was delayed by poor weather.