CHINA CHAMPIONSHIP: Perry is Dunn and dusted

Joe Perry came a cropper in the first round of the Evergrande China Championship in Guangzhou today (August 17).

The 43 year-old from Chatteris fell at the first hurdle after suffering a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Redcar’s Mike Dunn (44). Perry is ranked 22 in the world and Dunn 43.

A break of 64 helped Dunn take the first frame 121-13 but Perry levelled after winning the next 73-10.

After that though Perry never got a look-in as Dunn won the next four frames 79-0 (79 break), 75-29 (64 break), 71-1 and 79-0.