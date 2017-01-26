BADMINTON: Oundle School pupil nets a top prize

Oundle School pupil Daphne Ngan (13) took first place in the Badminton England Northamptonshire Under 17 Open Bronze competition, which saw players from all over the country competing.

Most of the 35 players who took part were ranked within the top 250 in the country across all age groups.

Daphne won the entire tournament after winning all the matches in her league, as well as the final against the top-ranked player and winner of the other league, 21-16.

Head of Badminton, Rob Cunniffe commented, “We are very proud of Daphne’s achievement. Northamptonshire coaches have expressed interest in having her compete at county level as she outperformed all the other Northamptonshire players on the day.”