Assassins to fight in Jamaica

Four Peterborough martial artists - three of them brothers - have just qualified for a 2018 world championship event to be held in Jamaica.

Michael, Luke and Christopher Bulpin and Rohan Kumar - all members of the BKBA Team Assassins club - did well at the ISKA English National Championships in Birmingham to make it into the England team to compete at the ISKA World Championships in Jamaica next year.

Michael Bulpin with ISKA UK director Clifton Findley and coach Rob Bulpin.

Over 50 clubs from all over the country were in action in Birmingham and three of the locals, who are all coached by Jason Ross and Rob Bulpin, returned as champions and another with a silver medal.

Michael Bulpin (21) won the semi-contact points 86-91kg title, Christopher Bulpin (13) the semi-contact points under 60kg crown and Rohan Kumar (12) was the light continuous kickboxing under 60kg champion.

Kumar also won a silver medal in the semi-contact points and Luke Bulpin (18) also qualified for Jamaica by winning the silver medal in the light continuous kickboxing 75-81kg class.

Two other Team Assassins members, Josh Coyle (12) and Bradley Bulpin (10), were also in action and were runners-up in the semi-contact points over 45k and 35-40kg competitions.