Annabel Murcott students are all in the black

Eight Students from the Annabel Murcott Schools of Tae Kwon Do have passed their black belt and Dan grading tests.

The students travelled to Bristol to perform in front of one 9th Dan Grand Master and four 8th Dan World Masters from the Tae Kwon Do Association of Great Britain, Europe’s largest martial arts organisation.

The Annabel Murcott students from Stamford, Bourne, Deeping and Peterborough joined over 600 other students from across the country, all of whom had to perform set routines showing attacking and defending techniques and sparring (fight) skills, while the adult performers had to also show ‘destruction’.

The students also had to answer questions on the history of Tae Kwon Do in English and Korean.

It’s a very extensive exam that takes all morning to complete.

Murcott is a 7th Dan World Master herself. She said she was ‘very proud’ of all her students who took part on the day.

She said: “It’s always a proud moment when you see your students achieve their goals.

“It’s so easy for juniors to give in or take up easier sports these days, but these guys stuck at it, worked hard through the bad days and the results are now proudly showing around their waist.

“They have life skills that will never leave them.”

If you’re up for a challenge regardless of age or fitness level, call Annabel Murcott now and get one free months training. The contact number for further information is 07714 323995.