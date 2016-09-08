AMERICAN FOOTBALL: Strictly for the ladies

Sporting history will be made this weekend when the city’s first female American Football players take to the field for the Peterborough Royals inaugural try-outs.

More than 50 local women have contacted the club since its launch in July and Saturday (Septemner 10) marks their first opportunity to wear the helmets and shoulder pads made famous by the stars of the National Football League.

The try-outs, led by head coach Benita Grant-Booker, take place at Stanground Sports Centre from noon until 3pm and feature guest coaches from the Great Britain Lions international squad, currently ranked second in Europe.

Prospective players will be put through their paces with a series of drills focusing on the sports key skills including throwing, catching, blocking and tackling.

With players ranging from 5ft and 8st to 6ft plus and over 18st, there’s a position to suit everyone and with no cuts, rejections or exclusions, the club is keen for women put off by more mainstream sports, to give American Football a try.

“We’re auditioning for players, not the other way around” said general manager Mark Kerr. “If you’re willing to work hard and learn what we have to teach, there’s a place for you on our team”.

It’s not too late to be part of this historic event. To reserve your place, visit www.getready.org.uk