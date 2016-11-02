AMERICAN FOOTBALL: Royals make competitive debut

The Peterborough Royals made history at the weekend (October 30) when becoming the city’s first female American Football team to feature in a competitive match.

With just 12 hours practice under their belts, the club faced stiff opposition in their opening fixtures, taking on Portsmouth Dreadnaughts captained by GB international Charyle Mercer, and perennial title challengers Pink Panthers Academy from Coventry.

It's a touchdown for Cindy Ponder.

While results may not have gone their way, head coach Benita Grant-Booker was delighted with her team’s performance.

She said: “These games were an opportunity for our players to gain experience. We made plenty of mistakes, and have lots to work on but what we achieved after just three weeks of practice is nothing short of incredible.

“Our players showed great character and we showed enough on both sides of the ball for teams to realise we’ve got something special here. With a little more time and preparation, I expect big things from our club in 2017.”

There was plenty to get excited about for the Royals camp. Cindy Ponder stood out on offence, hauling in three of Michelle Bark’s four touchdown passes and improvising to set up Charlotte Laluna for the fourth.

Johanna Featherstone intercepts.

On defence, 18 year-old Johanna Featherstone and Heather Whincup, who had just one training session before making her debut, recorded the Royals first interceptions.

The Royals travel to Northampton this weekend and return to training at Stanground Academy on Saturday November 12.

To join, or register for more information visit www.getready.org.uk or get in touch via social media.