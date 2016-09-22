A sister act that’s hard to follow

Three kickboxing sisters from the city’s JAMA martial arts club were winners in three top competitions at the weekend.

Lianne Jones competed in the G-Force Open Finale in Rugby, and took first place in the women’s Under 76kg semi-contact competition and also took home the G-Force Grand Champion belts for both the Under 76kg and Under 62kg categories.

Bethany Jones travelled to York for the WKKC Ippon Challenge and came away with a win in the women’s Over 65kg semi-contact and a third place in the women’s Under 65kg semi-contact.

And completing a terrific family treble, Rebecca Jones was in action at the Unity World Games in Newark and was crowned ‘world champion’ in the over 65kg semi-contact class.

The G-Force Open Finale also saw JAMA kickboxing student Jake Peppercorn claim first place in the boys semi-contact Over 65kg category plus the G-Force Grand Champion belt.

JAMA are appealing to local companies for sponsorship.

Anyone interested in helping out should visit www.jamakickboxing.com or call 07479564918.