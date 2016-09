A scorching summer for the top BCKA fighters

It’s been a super summer for the Peterborough BCKA kickboxing club with their top fighters picking up a stack of British and European titles.

At the WKC European Championships in Manchester there were gold medals for five of their students and four of them were double European champions.

And at the FSK British Championships, also in Manchester, they claimed nine titles and seven silver medals.

The double European champions were Jaden Harris, Leon Gold, Freya Molloy and Abi Daulton with Eddy Paddock claiming one title.

On the British Championship front it was Paddock and Sam Spencer leading the way with a hat-trick of titles each.

Star of the show for the club in the recent Norfolk Open was Zac Culpin with three champion trophies.

FSK British Championships, Manchester:

Jaden Harris

Juniors U55kg points - silver

Juniors U55kg continuous - silver

Ladies U60kg points - silver

Leon Gold

Men’s U75kg points - champion

Men’s I80kg continuous - champion

Freya Molloy

Juniors U65kg points - silver

Juniors U65kg continuous - champion

Abi Dalton

Cadets U60kg - silver

Cadets O60kg - silver

Sam Spencer

Juniors U65kg continuous - champion

Juniors U70kg continuous - champion

Juniors U65kg points - champion

Eddy Paddock

Cadets U55kg continuous - champion

Cadets U55kg points - champion

Juniors U55kg points - champion

Zac Culpin

Adults Chinese forms - silver

WKC European Championships, Manchester:

Jaden Harris

Junior Girls points U55kg - European champion

Junior Girls continuous U55kg - silver

Ladies continuous U60kg - European champion

Leon Gold

Men’s points U75kg - European champion

Men’s continuous - European champion

Freya Molloy

Junior Girls points O60kg Unified - European champion

Junior Girls continuous O60kg unified - European champion

Sam Spencer

Junior Boys points U65kg - silver

Abi Daulton

Cadet Girls points O50kg - European champion

Cadet Girls continuous O50kg - bronze

Cadet Girls points unified weights - European champion

Ashton Brannigan

Boys Points U35kg - silver

Boys continuous U35kg - Bronze

Zac Culpin

Men’s points U75kg - silver

Men’s points U80kg - silver

Adults Chinese traditional forms - bronze

Eddy Paddock

Cadet Boys continuous U55kg - European champion

Norfolk Open, Stalham:

Leon King

Boys Under 4ft 4in points - 1st

Louis King

Men’s U74kg advanced points - 3rd

Kelsey Lock

Girls Under 5ft 2in intermediate points - 1st

Girls Under 5ft 2in continous - 1st

Ladies continuous - 2nd

Kimberley Anne Smith

Ladies U69kg advanced points - 3rd

Zac Culpin

Adults Traditional Open hand kata - 2nd

Adults Traditional weapon kata - 1st

Men’s U74kg advanced points - 1st

Men’s U84kg advanced points - 1st

Men’s continuous U80kg - 2nd

Men’s continuous O80kg - 3rd

n BCKA have started a new club at Ormiston Bushfield Academy on Thursdays (6.30-8pm). Anyone looking to join can contact chief instructor Andy Whitwell on 07969 792286 or visist bcka-peterborough.co.uk